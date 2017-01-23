Jan 23 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,000.0 26,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 57 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,400.0 14,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,600.0 11,600.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2022 6,750.00 6.62 7.61%, 2030 1,750.00 6.76 7.59%, 2026 1,500.00 6.59 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.15%, HDFC 2018 3,750.00 7.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2019 2,000.00 7.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2017 1,000.00 6.75 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.74%, DHFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.6745 100.6745 100.6745 100.6745 7.8000 9.10%, DHFL 2019* 1 50.00 100.3053 100.3053 100.3053 100.3053 8.9200 9.10%, DHFL 2019A* 1 50.00 100.3006 100.3006 100.3006 100.3006 8.9200 8.15%, HDFC 2018* 6 3750.00 100.8196 100.7500 100.7500 100.7686 7.5367 7.95%, HDFC 2019* 2 2000.00 100.8814 100.8814 100.8814 100.8814 7.5500 8.60%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 101.9870 101.9870 101.9870 101.9870 7.5500 Total 12 6550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 100.00 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 6.3483 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 6.4920 8.20%, 2022 1 6750.00 106.7140 106.7140 106.7140 106.7140 6.6150 7.68%, 2023 1 1000.00 105.9800 105.9800 105.9800 105.9800 6.5847 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 103.8800 103.8800 103.8800 103.8800 6.6763 7.59%, 2026 3 1500.00 106.7400 106.6700 106.6850 106.6917 6.5890 8.26%, 2027 4 300.00 110.4300 109.8554 110.4300 110.1951 6.8820 7.61%, 2030 4 1750.00 107.4025 107.3625 107.3625 107.3811 6.7579 9.20%, 2030 2 500.00 118.1500 118.1500 118.1500 118.1500 7.1024 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 123.2500 123.2500 123.2500 123.2500 7.2523 7.06%, 2046 1 50.00 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 7.0257 Total 20 12800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.28%, EXIM 2018* 1 400.00 103.9486 103.9486 103.9486 103.9486 6.7400 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 104.8251 104.8251 104.8251 104.8251 6.7400 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 104.8823 104.8823 104.8823 104.8823 6.7400 8.19%, NBRD 2018* 1 100.00 101.8936 101.8936 101.8936 101.8936 6.7200 8.29%, NBRD 2018* 1 100.00 101.9424 101.9424 101.9424 101.9424 6.7200 7.65%, NBRD 2019C* 1 500.00 100.8193 100.8193 100.8193 100.8193 6.7000 Total 6 1450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 111.6415 111.6415 111.6415 111.6415 7.1400 6.72%, NTPC 2021* 1 500.00 98.8376 98.8376 98.8376 98.8376 7.0000 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 1000.00 101.4485 101.4485 101.4485 101.4485 6.7476 7.40%, PFC 2021* 2 900.00 100.9338 100.9338 100.9338 100.9338 7.1400 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 104.9770 104.9770 104.9770 104.9770 6.7800 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 104.6504 104.6504 104.6504 104.6504 6.8844 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 105.4468 105.4468 105.4468 105.4468 6.8535 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 500.00 110.1845 110.1845 110.1845 110.1845 7.1500 Total 9 3600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.94%, GUJ 2022* 1 250.00 108.2362 108.2362 108.2362 108.2362 6.9950 8.65%, JHAR 2028* 2 550.00 110.2615 110.2615 110.2615 110.2615 7.2900 8.54%, MAH 2021* 1 250.00 105.8071 105.8071 105.8071 105.8071 6.8500 8.66%, MAH 2022* 1 100.00 106.9273 106.9273 106.9273 106.9273 6.0206 8.29%, RAJ 2024* 2 250.00 105.7567 105.7567 105.7567 105.7567 7.2700 8.44%, TN 2024A* 2 100.00 107.0670 107.0670 107.0670 107.0670 7.2400 8.49%, TN 2026* 1 100.00 108.1847 108.1847 108.1847 108.1847 7.2400 Total 10 1600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 