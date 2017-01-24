Jan 24 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,850.0 56,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 111 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,800.0 34,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 54 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,050.0 22,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 57 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 5,150.00 6.30 7.83%, 2018 5,150.00 6.28 8.30%, 2042 2,050.00 7.23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017B 1,250.00 6.80 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.47%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 7.60 ------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018 1,000.00 6.68 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 500.00 99.8270 99.8270 99.8270 99.8270 7.6200 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 500.00 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 7.5700 8.43%, IDFB 2017* 1 250.00 100.6091 100.6091 100.6091 100.6091 7.5000 8.43%, IDFB 2017A* 1 200.00 100.7038 100.7038 100.7038 100.7038 7.5000 Total 4 1450.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.48%, BOBD* 1 250.00 102.0733 102.0733 102.0733 102.0733 8.6500 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, DHFL 2026* 1 250.00 98.3407 98.3407 98.3407 98.3407 9.5500 9.70%, HDFC 2017B* 2 1250.00 100.3484 100.3416 100.3416 100.3443 6.7984 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.6232 101.6232 101.6232 101.6232 7.5000 7.48%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 99.7919 99.7919 99.7919 99.7919 7.5500 8.60%, HDFC 2019A* 1 500.00 102.2565 102.2565 102.2565 102.2565 7.5500 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 103.0304 103.0304 103.0304 103.0304 7.6000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 106.3516 106.3516 106.3516 106.3516 8.0000 7.81%, LICH 2020* 1 50.00 100.7781 100.7781 100.7781 100.7781 7.5300 8.47%, LICH 2020* 1 1000.00 102.2476 102.2476 102.2476 102.2476 7.6000 Total 11 4400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 5150.00 101.7631 101.7631 101.7631 101.7631 6.2825 6.05%, 2019A 1 5150.00 99.5217 99.5217 99.5217 99.5217 6.3050 8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 106.5200 106.5200 106.5200 106.5200 6.6489 7.72%, 2025 1 100.00 106.3250 106.3250 106.3250 106.3250 6.7144 6.97%, 2026 2 550.00 103.7850 103.7750 103.7750 103.7841 6.4347 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 109.0625 109.0625 109.0625 109.0625 6.8650 8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 110.4600 110.4600 110.4600 110.4600 6.8483 7.61%, 2030 1 100.00 107.3600 107.3600 107.3600 107.3600 6.7601 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 117.9434 117.9434 117.9434 117.9434 7.2600 8.30%, 2042 4 2050.00 112.5000 112.4442 112.4442 112.4728 7.2277 9.23%, 2043 6 2050.00 123.2806 123.2722 123.2806 123.2763 7.2503 8.13%, 2045 1 1150.00 111.6500 111.6500 111.6500 111.6500 7.1638 Total 21 17400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 2 1000.00 101.7991 101.7960 101.7960 101.7968 6.6800 8.28%, EXIM 2019* 1 1000.00 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 100.1820 6.4500 8.02%, EXIM 2025* 2 100.00 104.2672 104.2672 104.2672 104.2672 7.3300 9.20%, SIDB 2017* 1 250.00 100.1871 100.1871 100.1871 100.1871 6.3500 Total 6 2350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.70%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 98.9933 98.9933 98.9933 98.9933 6.9500 8.12%, PFC 2017A* 1 500.00 100.3913 100.3913 100.3913 100.3913 6.6500 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 150.00 104.5757 104.5757 104.5757 104.5757 6.9859 7.27%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.5266 100.5266 100.5266 100.5266 7.1300 7.47%, PFC 2021* 1 500.00 101.1918 101.1918 101.1918 101.1918 7.1400 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 150.00 105.6282 105.6282 105.6282 105.6282 6.8396 7.24%, RECL 2021* 1 500.00 100.5079 100.5079 100.5079 100.5079 7.0935 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 450.00 106.8183 106.8183 106.8183 106.8183 7.3912 Total 8 2600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2018* 1 500.00 94.5003 94.5003 94.5003 94.5003 6.1700 Total 1 500.00 Cash Management Bill ------------- 49-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2017* 1 1700.00 99.3769 99.3769 99.3769 99.3769 6.1800 Total 1 1700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2017* 1 200.00 99.2749 99.2749 99.2749 99.2749 6.2000 Total 1 200.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 