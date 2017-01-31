Jan 31 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,525.0 16,525.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,700.0 6,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,825.0 9,825.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.61%, 2030 1,750.00 6.72 6.97%, 2026 1,000.00 6.40 8.13%, 2045 600.00 7.17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.47%, LICH 2020A 1,100.00 7.57 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.8250%, EXIM 2018 1,000.00 6.45 Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026 975.00 7.61 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 4 975.00 102.1672 102.1672 102.1672 102.1672 7.6100 8.40%, IDFB 2017* 2 500.00 100.4128 100.4128 100.4128 100.4128 7.3500 Total 6 1475.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.80%, CANF 2018* 1 400.00 101.2142 101.2142 101.2142 101.2142 7.5200 9.00%, FICC 2017* 1 50.00 100.4256 100.4256 100.4256 100.4256 7.8000 8.38%, HDFC 2018A* 1 500.00 100.9510 100.9510 100.9510 100.9510 7.4300 8.72%, HDFC 2019* 2 200.00 102.2882 102.2882 102.2882 102.2882 7.5500 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 150.00 106.4205 106.4205 106.4205 106.4205 7.9800 8.02%, LICH 2020* 1 100.00 101.2384 101.2384 101.2384 101.2384 7.5500 8.47%, LICH 2020A* 2 1100.00 102.5382 102.5382 102.5382 102.5382 7.5700 8.6150%, TCHF 2018* 1 100.00 100.7546 100.7546 100.7546 100.7546 8.0000 Total 10 2600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 450.00 100.7550 100.7550 100.7550 100.7550 6.2044 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 6.3397 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 102.7250 102.7250 102.7250 102.7250 6.6214 6.97%, 2026 3 1000.00 104.0600 103.9800 103.9800 104.0175 6.4021 7.59%, 2026 1 250.00 106.9750 106.9750 106.9750 106.9750 6.5465 7.61%, 2030 5 1750.00 107.8100 107.6400 107.6700 107.6929 6.7230 8.33%, 2036 1 350.00 112.1200 112.1200 112.1200 112.1200 7.1615 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 117.9500 117.9500 117.9500 117.9500 7.2591 8.30%, 2042 3 350.00 112.5369 112.5369 112.5369 112.5369 7.2224 8.17%, 2044 2 250.00 111.7071 111.7071 111.7071 111.7071 7.1899 8.13%, 2045 2 600.00 111.5000 111.5000 111.5000 111.5000 7.1749 Total 21 5800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.8250%, EXIM 2018* 1 1000.00 100.1087 100.1087 100.1087 100.1087 6.4500 9.50%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 104.1804 104.1804 104.1804 104.1804 6.7500 8.15%, EXIM 2030A* 2 400.00 106.3334 106.3319 106.3319 106.3330 7.3700 8.05%, NBRD 2019* 1 250.00 100.1303 100.1303 100.1303 100.1303 6.4500 8.22%, NBRD 2020* 1 650.00 103.9165 103.9165 103.9165 103.9165 6.7500 7.92%, NHB 2019* 1 500.00 100.1396 100.1396 100.1396 100.1396 6.4500 Total 7 2900.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.00%, IRFC 2022* 1 100.00 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 6.1100 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.60%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 105.9395 105.9395 105.9395 105.9395 6.7500 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 100.6137 6.5500 7.63%, PFC 2026* 1 50.00 101.9801 101.9801 101.9801 101.9801 7.3200 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 600.00 103.3636 103.3636 103.3636 103.3636 6.7500 8.32%, PGC 2020* 1 300.00 104.8033 104.8033 104.8033 104.8033 6.8601 9.30%, PGC 2020A* 1 300.00 107.1031 107.1031 107.1031 107.1031 6.8600 9.30%, PGC 2022A* 1 50.00 107.0671 107.0671 107.0671 107.0671 6.8700 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 400.00 104.5604 104.5604 104.5604 104.5604 6.9000 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 200.00 104.5121 104.5121 104.5121 104.5121 6.8900 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 500.00 110.7612 110.7612 110.7612 110.7612 7.4104 Total 10 2750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, MAH 2025* 1 50.00 105.8952 105.8952 105.8952 105.8952 7.2000 8.14%, MAH 2025* 1 350.00 105.7924 105.7924 105.7924 105.7924 7.2000 8.26%, MAH 2025A* 1 100.00 106.8624 106.8624 106.8624 106.8624 7.2000 7.58%, MAH 2026* 1 200.00 102.6565 102.6565 102.6565 102.6565 7.1900 8.86%, PUN 2022* 1 50.00 108.0449 108.0449 108.0449 108.0449 7.1081 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 50.00 106.1028 106.1028 106.1028 106.1028 7.2800 7.20%, TN 2027* 1 100.00 100.3200 100.3200 100.3200 100.3200 7.1543 Total 7 900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 