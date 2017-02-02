Feb 2 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,005.0 101,695.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 237 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,654.0 74,474.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 131 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,351.0 27,221.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 106 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.30%, 2042 5,400.00 7.22 8.17%, 2044 5,400.00 7.19 7.28%, 2019 5,000.00 6.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.22%, NBRD 2020 1,350.00 6.75 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.65%, HDFC 2020C 1,000.00 7.49 Banks Bond ---------- 9.0675%, IDFB 2017 900.00 7.53 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.25%, ICIC 2024* 1 50.00 110.1821 110.1821 110.1821 110.1821 7.6000 9.0675%, IDFB 2017* 2 900.00 100.9021 100.8979 100.8979 100.8991 7.5300 Total 3 950.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 10.95%, IDBI 1 1.00 102.3931 102.3931 102.3931 102.3931 10.3000 8.39%, SBI* 1 100.00 100.1042 100.1042 100.1042 100.1042 8.3400 Total 2 101.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 2 500.00 99.4055 99.3104 99.4055 99.3580 9.3600 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 103.3330 103.3330 103.3330 103.3330 7.4900 8.65%, HDFC 2020C* 1 1000.00 103.4762 103.4762 103.4762 103.4762 7.4900 8.75%, HDFC 2021* 1 500.00 103.8688 103.8688 103.8688 103.8688 7.6000 9.35%, IBHF 2020A* 1 100.00 101.3851 101.3851 101.3851 101.3851 8.8500 8.90%, IBHF 2021* 1 100.00 100.0801 100.0801 100.0801 100.0801 8.8500 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.8509 100.8509 100.8509 100.8509 7.5800 7.52%, LICH 2020* 1 250.00 100.1665 100.1665 100.1665 100.1665 7.4700 8.60%, LICH 2020C* 1 500.00 103.5903 103.5903 103.5903 103.5903 7.5000 Total 10 3500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 2 4200.00 102.3218 102.3218 102.3218 102.3218 6.2200 7.28%, 2019 1 5000.00 102.1925 102.1925 102.1925 102.1925 6.2498 8.19%, 2020 2 3000.00 104.7966 104.7966 104.7966 104.7966 6.3800 8.27%, 2020 1 50.00 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 6.3033 7.80%, 2021 2 350.00 104.9300 104.9100 104.9100 104.9243 6.4361 8.08%, 2022 3 850.00 106.6500 106.5300 106.6500 106.6147 6.6247 7.68%, 2023 4 3154.00 106.1400 106.1300 106.1400 106.1384 6.5524 8.20%, 2025 2 500.00 108.6500 108.6500 108.6500 108.6500 6.8547 6.97%, 2026 2 550.00 103.9800 103.9800 103.9800 103.9800 6.4070 6.79%, 2029 1 500.00 101.7600 101.7600 101.7600 101.7600 6.5843 7.61%, 2030 1 50.00 107.9100 107.9100 107.9100 107.9100 6.6990 7.88%, 2030 3 2500.00 108.1800 108.1800 108.1800 108.1800 6.9201 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 106.7000 106.7000 106.7000 106.7000 7.0629 8.30%, 2042 3 5400.00 112.5610 112.5610 112.5610 112.5610 7.2204 9.23%, 2043 4 1600.00 123.2700 122.9300 123.2700 123.2394 7.2523 8.17%, 2044 3 5400.00 111.7000 111.7000 111.7000 111.7000 7.1904 Total 35 33604.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 102.0905 102.0905 102.0905 102.0905 6.6500 8.22%, NBRD 2020* 1 1350.00 103.9115 103.9115 103.9115 103.9115 6.7500 Total 2 1400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 50.00 102.2033 102.2033 102.2033 102.2033 6.6100 7.40%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 101.0041 101.0041 101.0041 101.0041 7.1200 8.84%, PFC 2023* 1 200.00 107.0597 107.0597 107.0597 107.0597 7.3500 8.13%, PGC 2031* 1 50.00 107.0602 107.0602 107.0602 107.0602 7.3050 Total 4 400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, GUJ 2026* 1 250.00 106.8243 106.8243 106.8243 106.8243 7.2200 7.19%, GUJ 2027* 1 250.00 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 7.1500 7.20%, KRN 2027* 1 500.00 100.2791 100.2791 100.2791 100.2791 7.1600 7.39%, MAH 2026* 1 250.00 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 101.4200 7.1829 8.39%, RAJ 2019* 2 1700.00 103.1923 103.1923 103.1923 103.1923 8.8890 7.20%, TN 2027* 1 100.00 100.2900 100.2900 100.2900 100.2900 7.1585 Total 7 3050.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 