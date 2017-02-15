Feb 15 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,364.8 72,180.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 178 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,641.8 43,917.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 71 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,723.0 28,263.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 107 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.35%, 2024 2,000.00 7.10 7.73%, 2034 1,000.00 7.50 6.97%, 2026 850.00 6.86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.55%, RJIC 2018 2,000.00 7.04 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.15%, HDFC 2018 1,500.00 7.55 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.05%, LICH 2018 1,350.00 7.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 4 500.00 100.1593 100.1593 100.1593 100.1593 7.9100 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 1 100.00 98.6608 98.6608 98.6608 98.6608 7.8500 8.43%, IDFB 2018* 1 500.00 100.8013 100.8013 100.8013 100.8013 7.5000 Total 6 1100.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 10.95%, IDBI 5 5.00 102.5500 101.6094 102.5500 102.0472 10.3820 Total 5 5.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.15%, HDFC 2018* 2 1500.00 100.7181 100.7181 100.7181 100.7181 7.5500 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 550.00 100.9893 100.9893 100.9893 100.9893 7.5600 8.35%, HDFC 2026* 1 250.00 102.3952 102.3952 102.3952 102.3952 7.9600 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 250.00 105.3478 105.3478 105.3478 105.3478 8.2500 7.35%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 99.9162 99.9162 99.9162 99.9162 7.4400 8.05%, LICH 2018* 3 1350.00 100.4783 100.4783 100.4783 100.4783 7.5100 7.96%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 100.8592 100.8592 100.8592 100.8592 7.6000 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 1 2000.00 101.9462 101.9462 101.9462 101.9462 7.0400 9.85%, STF 2017* 1 150.00 100.5937 100.5937 100.5937 100.5937 7.9000 9.65%, SUNF 2017A* 1 50.00 100.7603 100.7603 100.7603 100.7603 7.7800 Total 14 6850.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 6.5767 7.68%, 2023 1 300.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 6.9866 7.35%, 2024 2 2000.00 101.3800 101.3800 101.3800 101.3800 7.1034 7.72%, 2025 1 50.00 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 7.2053 6.97%, 2026 7 850.00 100.7900 100.7000 100.7350 100.7574 6.8598 7.59%, 2026 3 800.00 103.7300 103.7100 103.7300 103.7163 7.0201 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 103.6100 103.6100 103.6100 103.6100 7.4424 8.24%, 2033 1 41.80 107.1931 107.1931 107.1931 107.1931 7.4775 7.73%, 2034 2 1000.00 102.2500 102.1550 102.1550 102.2025 7.5025 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 113.7474 113.7474 113.7474 113.7474 7.5900 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 118.6665 118.6665 118.6665 118.6665 7.5900 Total 21 5891.80 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 2 1200.00 101.5323 101.5323 101.5323 101.5323 6.8031 9.15%, EXIM 2021* 2 300.00 106.6507 106.6507 106.6507 106.6507 7.2000 7.94%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 102.8064 102.8064 102.8064 102.8064 7.3499 Total 5 1600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.0643 101.0643 101.0643 101.0643 6.8000 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 2 250.00 103.0933 103.0660 103.0933 103.0878 6.9820 7.20%, PGC 2021* 2 500.00 99.9521 99.9517 99.9517 99.9519 7.2000 8.20%, PGC 2025 1 18.00 102.7236 102.7236 102.7236 102.7236 7.7200 7.14%, RECL 2021* 2 200.00 99.3893 99.3892 99.3893 99.3893 7.2800 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 104.2983 104.2983 104.2983 104.2983 7.3399 Total 9 1168.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2022* 1 250.00 103.2594 103.2594 103.2594 103.2594 7.4300 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 2 500.00 103.9912 103.9912 103.9912 103.9912 7.4300 Total 3 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 