Apr 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,231.6 25,231.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 41 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,081.6 22,081.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,150.0 3,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 11 11 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2025 10,250.00 7.28 8.15%, 2026 2,500.00 7.31 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018 2,731.60 6.39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.50%, PFC 2020 1,600.00 7.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 300.00 7.28 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017 250.00 6.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.30%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.8380 100.8380 100.8380 100.8380 7.4000 8.31%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.8871 100.8871 100.8871 100.8871 7.4000 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 100.00 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 6.6918 8.15%, 2022A 1 50.00 104.9800 104.9800 104.9800 104.9800 6.9750 8.20%, 2025 2 10250.00 105.7028 105.7028 105.7028 105.7028 7.2800 6.97%, 2026 1 250.00 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 6.9381 7.59%, 2026 1 250.00 103.6250 103.6250 103.6250 103.6250 7.0241 8.15%, 2026 2 2500.00 105.7403 105.7051 105.7403 105.7121 7.3090 8.60%, 2028 6 1150.00 108.8800 108.8400 108.8400 108.8509 7.4146 7.61%, 2030 1 250.00 103.3800 103.3800 103.3800 103.3800 7.2053 8.24%, 2033 2 300.00 106.5500 106.5500 106.5500 106.5500 7.5399 8.30%, 2042 4 2100.00 107.5686 107.5389 107.5389 107.5460 7.6244 8.17%, 2044 3 1800.00 106.5004 106.4702 106.4702 106.4786 7.6043 Total 24 19000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.0963 101.0963 101.0963 101.0963 7.6751 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.7140 100.7140 100.7140 100.7140 6.6000 7.42%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 7.3800 7.50%, PFC 2020* 3 1600.00 100.3011 100.3011 100.3011 100.3011 7.4000 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 50.00 102.3932 102.3932 102.3932 102.3932 7.1800 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 300.00 103.0768 103.0768 103.0768 103.0768 7.2800 7.46%, RECL 2022* 1 100.00 99.9877 99.9877 99.9877 99.9877 7.4500 Total 9 2650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.77%, KER 2027* 1 50.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 7.6652 8.21%, RAJ 2026* 1 50.00 102.7221 102.7221 102.7221 102.7221 7.7800 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018* 3 2731.65 94.6715 94.6597 94.6636 94.6608 6.3935 Total 3 2731.65 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 20, 2017* 1 250.00 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 6.0700 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.