Apr 25 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,023.6 47,005.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 97 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,471.1 36,552.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 56 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,552.5 10,452.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.61%, 2030 2,000.00 7.17 8.13%, 2045 1,750.00 7.54 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018 6,421.10 6.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019 1,000.00 7.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.42%, PFC 2020 750.00 7.38 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.57%, HDFC 2018 500.00 7.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, ABF 2018* 1 150.00 101.1574 101.1574 101.1574 101.1574 7.6127 7.40%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 7.4800 7.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.9601 99.9601 99.9601 99.9601 7.4800 8.57%, HDFC 2018* 2 500.00 101.1919 101.1897 101.1897 101.1908 7.4000 7.65%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 7.5650 8.45%, HDFC 2025* 1 50.00 103.0544 103.0544 103.0544 103.0544 7.8995 7.97%, LICH 2020* 1 500.00 100.6491 100.6491 100.6491 100.6491 7.7000 8.48%, LICH 2023 1 20.00 103.4993 103.4993 103.4993 103.4993 7.7300 8.48%, LICH 2026A* 2 150.00 103.8048 103.8048 103.8048 103.8048 7.8700 9.00%, MMFS 2026 1 20.00 105.1242 105.1242 105.1242 105.1242 8.1700 8.5687%SUNF 2018* 1 250.00 101.0055 101.0055 101.0055 101.0055 7.3500 Total 14 3140.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2018A (RESET) 2 5.00 143.9100 143.9100 143.9100 143.9100 0.0000 CITI 2017S (RESET) 3 7.50 142.6000 142.6000 142.6000 142.6000 0.0000 Total 5 12.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 400.00 104.0800 104.0800 104.0800 104.0800 6.8256 8.20%, 2025 3 1600.00 105.9000 105.9000 105.9000 105.9000 7.2490 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 108.9700 108.9700 108.9700 108.9700 7.3994 7.61%, 2030 6 2000.00 103.8150 103.5600 103.6396 103.6792 7.1704 7.88%, 2030 3 1250.00 104.6544 104.6500 104.6500 104.6535 7.3151 8.24%, 2033 2 400.00 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 7.4890 8.13%, 2045 3 1750.00 106.8500 106.8500 106.8500 106.8500 7.5388 Total 19 7650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 1 1000.00 101.2131 101.2131 101.2131 101.2131 7.1500 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 109.6674 109.6674 109.6674 109.6674 7.4900 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 500.00 101.2317 101.2317 101.2317 101.2317 7.6550 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 400.00 100.7141 100.7141 100.7141 100.7141 6.7485 6.83%, PFC 2020* 1 150.00 98.6325 98.6325 98.6325 98.6325 7.3500 7.42%, PFC 2020* 2 750.00 100.1126 100.1119 100.1119 100.1124 7.3800 7.50%, PFC 2020* 1 300.00 100.3003 100.3003 100.3003 100.3003 7.4000 9.30%, PGC 2022A* 1 250.00 107.5990 107.5990 107.5990 107.5990 7.4600 7.46%, RECL 2022* 2 300.00 100.0267 100.0267 100.0267 100.0267 7.4400 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 500.00 102.9443 102.9443 102.9443 102.9443 7.7500 Total 11 3400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.52%, KRN 2020* 1 250.00 103.6177 103.6177 103.6177 103.6177 7.1000 8.59%, UP 2030* 1 150.00 106.3926 106.3926 106.3926 106.3926 7.7950 Total 2 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018* 5 6421.10 94.6734 94.6655 94.6714 94.6693 6.4027 Total 5 6421.10 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 