Apr 26 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,658.5 64,913.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 77 172 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,445.0 49,247.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 104 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,213.5 15,666.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2022 2,300.00 6.96 8.79%, 2021 2,300.00 6.94 8.36%, MAH26 1,050.00 7.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.50%, PFC 2020 2,350.00 7.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.47%, PFC 2021 495.00 7.49 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019 350.00 7.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, GRIC 2023* 1 100.00 103.1710 103.1710 103.1710 103.1710 8.5000 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 350.00 101.0747 101.0747 101.0747 101.0747 7.7000 9.40%, LICH 2017* 1 250.00 100.7732 100.7732 100.7732 100.7732 6.7500 9.44%, LICH 2019* 1 150.00 103.4332 103.4332 103.4332 103.4332 7.7493 758.50%, LICH 2020 1 50.00 99.6667 99.6667 99.6667 99.6667 7.7037 Total 5 900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019G (RESET) 1 10.00 113.0100 113.0100 113.0100 113.0100 0.0000 CITF 2018 (RESET) 2 5.00 148.6400 148.6400 148.6400 148.6400 0.0000 CITI 2017S (RESET) 1 3.50 142.6000 142.6000 142.6000 142.6000 0.0000 Total 4 18.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.25%, 2018 1 500.00 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 6.4400 8.79%, 2021 2 2300.00 107.0834 107.0834 107.0834 107.0834 6.9400 8.15%, 2022 1 250.00 104.8400 104.8400 104.8400 104.8400 7.0668 8.20%, 2022 2 2300.00 104.9600 104.9600 104.9600 104.9600 6.9625 6.97%, 2026 1 1000.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 6.9623 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 103.3123 103.3123 103.3123 103.3123 7.2132 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 7.3507 8.30%, 2042 2 450.00 107.8956 107.7764 107.7764 107.8426 7.5994 8.13%, 2045 1 50.00 106.3464 106.3464 106.3464 106.3464 7.5800 Total 12 7850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Green Bond -------------------------------------- 8.05%, IRED 2027* 1 150.00 100.6151 100.6151 100.6151 100.6151 7.9500 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 109.6674 109.6674 109.6674 109.6674 7.4900 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.7095 100.7095 100.7095 100.7095 6.6000 7.50%, PFC 2020* 5 2350.00 100.2414 100.0525 100.0815 100.1100 7.4652 8.38%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 102.5608 102.5608 102.5608 102.5608 7.3900 7.47%, PFC 2021* 4 495.00 99.8828 99.7738 99.8101 99.8351 7.4931 8.93%, PGC 2019A* 1 100.00 103.6598 103.6598 103.6598 103.6598 7.2300 8.20%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 102.2365 102.2365 102.2365 102.2365 7.2500 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 250.00 99.0859 99.0859 99.0859 99.0859 7.4200 7.14%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 98.8935 98.8935 98.8935 98.8935 7.4100 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 150.00 101.5325 101.5325 101.5325 101.5325 7.7125 Total 17 4155.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.80%, CHTIS2027* 2 1000.00 100.8713 100.8713 100.8713 100.8713 7.6700 8.46%, GUJ 2026* 1 50.00 104.8337 104.8337 104.8337 104.8337 7.6900 7.64%, HARY 2027* 1 200.00 100.0594 100.0594 100.0594 100.0594 7.6300 6.92%, MAH 2022* 1 250.00 98.3001 98.3001 98.3001 98.3001 7.3500 7.38%, MAH 2022* 1 500.00 99.5872 99.5872 99.5872 99.5872 7.4800 8.36%, MAH 2026* 3 1050.00 104.2878 104.1910 104.1910 104.2140 7.6864 8.15%, MP 2025* 1 200.00 102.8363 102.8363 102.8363 102.8363 7.6900 8.39%, RAJ 2026* 1 250.00 103.8949 103.8949 103.8949 103.8949 7.7725 8.27%, TEL 2028* 3 150.00 103.7688 103.7688 103.7688 103.7688 7.9806 8.27%, TEL 2028A* 2 100.00 103.7560 103.7560 103.7560 103.7560 7.7500 8.07%, TEL 2029* 1 150.00 102.4468 102.4468 102.4468 102.4468 7.9533 8.08%, TEL 2029A* 2 100.00 102.5147 102.5147 102.5147 102.5147 7.7500 7.98%, TEL 2030* 2 100.00 101.8364 101.8364 101.8364 101.8364 7.7500 8.04%, TEL 2030* 3 150.00 102.3271 102.3271 102.3271 102.3271 7.9291 8.04%, TEL 2031* 3 100.00 102.4224 102.4224 102.4224 102.4224 7.7500 8.08%, TEL 2031* 2 100.00 102.7666 102.7666 102.7666 102.7666 7.9082 7.95%, TEL 2032* 1 100.00 101.7378 101.7378 101.7378 101.7378 7.8918 7.96%, TEL 2032* 2 100.00 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 101.8192 7.7500 7.62%, TN 2027* 1 300.00 99.9907 99.9907 99.9907 99.9907 7.6200 Total 33 4950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 19, 2017* 1 50.00 97.0816 97.0816 97.0816 97.0816 6.2700 Jun 29, 2017* 1 50.00 98.9463 98.9463 98.9463 98.9463 6.1700 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 26, 2018* 1 50.00 93.9916 93.9916 93.9916 93.9916 6.4000 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 323-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2018* 1 395.00 94.6871 94.6871 94.6871 94.6871 6.4000 Total 1 395.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 27, 2017* 1 100.00 98.4874 98.4874 98.4874 98.4874 6.1600 Total 1 100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com