Apr 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,600.0 95,355.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 250 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,400.0 67,034.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 143 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,200.0 28,321.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 107 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 3,050.00 6.38 6.05%, 2019A 1,750.00 6.62 6.97%, 2026 1,000.00 6.95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.2%, SIDB 2018A 1,250.00 7.03 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.8%, HDFC 2019 750.00 7.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.75%, LICH 2017 500.00 6.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 50.00 98.7289 98.7289 98.7289 98.7289 7.8400 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, ABF 2019B* 1 250.00 101.4620 101.4620 101.4620 101.4620 7.9800 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 2 750.00 100.1510 100.1499 100.1510 100.1503 7.7000 8.75%, LICH 2017* 1 500.00 100.3817 100.3817 100.3817 100.3817 6.6200 10.00%, TML 2019* 1 250.00 104.2675 104.2675 104.2675 104.2675 7.6800 Total 5 1750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 3050.00 100.3268 100.3268 100.3268 100.3268 6.3766 6.05%, 2019A 1 1750.00 99.0602 99.0602 99.0602 99.0602 6.6200 6.97%, 2026 1 1000.00 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 6.9519 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 108.6900 108.6900 108.6900 108.6900 7.4339 6.79%, 2029 1 1000.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 7.0850 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 107.8353 107.8353 107.8353 107.8353 7.6000 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 118.3597 118.3597 118.3597 118.3597 7.6100 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 106.7733 106.7733 106.7733 106.7733 7.5800 8.13%, 2045 2 500.00 106.5902 106.5902 106.5902 106.5902 7.5600 Total 10 8150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, SIDB 2018A* 2 1250.00 101.2263 101.2263 101.2263 101.2263 7.0274 Total 2 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 1 350.00 99.9983 99.9983 99.9983 99.9983 7.2300 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 500.00 101.2817 101.2817 101.2817 101.2817 7.2000 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 250.00 99.2009 99.2009 99.2009 99.2009 7.3900 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 102.8127 102.8127 102.8127 102.8127 7.8000 Total 4 1150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.77%, KER 2027* 1 500.00 100.7250 100.7250 100.7250 100.7250 7.6613 8.51%, MAH 2026* 1 500.00 105.1138 105.1138 105.1138 105.1138 7.7000 7.76%, MP 2027* 1 450.00 100.6557 100.6557 100.6557 100.6557 7.6615 8.57%, WB 2026* 1 500.00 105.3627 105.3627 105.3627 105.3627 7.7200 8.88%, WB 2026* 1 400.00 107.2974 107.2974 107.2974 107.2974 7.7200 Total 5 2350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 01, 2018* 1 300.00 95.4342 95.4342 95.4342 95.4342 6.3500 Dec 21, 2017* 1 300.00 96.1338 96.1338 96.1338 96.1338 6.3000 Mar 29, 2018* 2 300.00 94.5145 94.5145 94.5145 94.5145 6.4000 Total 4 900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com