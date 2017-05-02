May 2 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,700.0 7,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,700.0 3,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 10 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,000.0 4,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2022 1,250.00 7.01 6.97%, 2026 750.00 6.99 7.72%, 2025 500.00 7.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.50%, INDB 1,000.00 9.40 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018 550.00 7.41 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.80%, HDFC 2019 500.00 7.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.50%, INDB* 1 1000.00 100.3141 100.3141 100.3141 100.3141 9.4000 Total 1 1000.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, HDFC 2018* 2 550.00 100.0706 100.0596 100.0596 100.0606 7.4091 7.80%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 100.1499 100.1499 100.1499 100.1499 7.7000 10.00%, TML 2019* 1 400.00 104.2675 104.2675 104.2675 104.2675 7.6800 Total 5 1450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 6.9142 8.20%, 2022 2 1250.00 104.7489 104.7489 104.7489 104.7489 7.0100 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 102.8800 102.8800 102.8800 102.8800 7.2409 6.97%, 2026 3 750.00 99.9100 99.8400 99.8700 99.8733 6.9868 8.26%, 2027 1 200.00 106.0835 106.0835 106.0835 106.0835 7.4000 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 108.4600 108.4600 108.4600 108.4600 7.4630 Total 9 3450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, NBRD 2018* 1 400.00 101.3005 101.3005 101.3005 101.3005 7.1500 Total 1 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, IRFC 2020* 1 400.00 99.9978 99.9978 99.9978 99.9978 7.2336 8.13%, NPC 2027* 1 100.00 103.3570 103.3570 103.3570 103.3570 7.7800 8.13%, NPC 2028* 1 100.00 103.5714 103.5714 103.5714 103.5714 7.7800 8.13%, NPC 2029* 1 200.00 103.7783 103.7783 103.7783 103.7783 7.7800 8.13%, NPC 2030* 1 100.00 103.9703 103.9703 103.9703 103.9703 7.7800 6.90%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.7002 99.7002 99.7002 99.7002 7.1900 Total 6 1150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 1 250.00 99.6461 99.6461 99.6461 99.6461 7.6400 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com