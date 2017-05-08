May 8 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,826.5 10,826.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,031.5 8,031.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,795.0 2,795.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 3,500.00 7.03 6.97%, 2026 1,500.00 6.93 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018 1,500.00 6.45 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, RECL 2020 450.00 7.41 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 400.00 7.41 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, RJIC 2024 250.00 8.21 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 245.00 100.4483 100.4483 100.4483 100.4483 7.8650 Total 2 245.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.43%, HDFC 2025* 1 100.00 102.9855 102.9855 102.9855 102.9855 7.8900 8.95%, IBS 2020A* 1 100.00 103.9753 103.9753 103.9753 103.9753 7.5500 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 2 250.00 105.3704 105.3704 105.3704 105.3704 8.2100 Total 4 450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2021 1 150.00 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 6.8648 8.15%, 2022A 5 3500.00 104.7342 104.6500 104.7342 104.6918 7.0348 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 103.1200 7.0781 6.97%, 2026 3 1500.00 100.2900 100.1900 100.2900 100.2688 6.9284 8.15%, 2026 1 31.50 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 7.3518 6.79%, 2029 1 500.00 97.7250 97.7250 97.7250 97.7250 7.0638 8.30%, 2042 2 500.00 107.3005 107.3005 107.3005 107.3005 7.6450 Total 14 6431.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.0182 101.0182 101.0182 101.0182 7.6800 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 102.8861 102.8861 102.8861 102.8861 7.2200 7.42%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 100.2061 100.2061 100.2061 100.2061 7.3400 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 450.00 102.7044 102.7044 102.7044 102.7044 7.4100 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 400.00 102.6683 102.6683 102.6683 102.6683 7.4100 7.46%, RECL 2022* 1 250.00 99.9021 99.9021 99.9021 99.9021 7.4700 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 102.7770 102.7770 102.7770 102.7770 7.8051 Total 7 2100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, RAJ 2025* 1 100.00 102.4128 102.4128 102.4128 102.4128 7.6950 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 2 1500.00 94.7905 94.7867 94.7867 94.7892 6.4517 Total 2 1500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com