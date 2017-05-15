May 15 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,307.4 28,307.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 68 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,807.4 13,807.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,500.0 14,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 2,350.00 6.98 8.20%, 2025 2,000.00 7.21 7.59%, 2026 1,500.00 6.94 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019 3,000.00 7.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, PGC 2022 1,350.00 7.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.40%, PFC 2021 1,250.00 7.46 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 250.00 98.9307 98.9307 98.9307 98.9307 7.8000 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 250.00 105.2008 105.2008 105.2008 105.2008 7.8900 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 1 750.00 100.6763 100.6763 100.6763 100.6763 7.8300 7.60%, ICIC 2023* 2 500.00 98.9366 98.9366 98.9366 98.9366 7.8000 Total 5 1750.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.8649%ABF 2019* 1 250.00 101.8879 101.8879 101.8879 101.8879 7.9096 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 102.7844 102.7844 102.7844 102.7844 7.6238 7.6997%SUNF 2020* 1 250.00 99.5710 99.5710 99.5710 99.5710 7.8600 8.10%, TCFS 2019A* 1 250.00 100.0509 100.0509 100.0509 100.0509 8.0500 Total 4 1250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 104.1432 104.1432 104.1432 104.1432 6.7900 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 6.8342 8.15%, 2022A 4 2350.00 104.9375 104.9158 104.9158 104.9329 6.9761 7.35%, 2024 2 1050.00 101.5500 101.5319 101.5319 101.5328 7.0698 8.20%, 2025 2 2000.00 106.1500 106.1500 106.1500 106.1500 7.2051 6.97%, 2026 3 750.00 101.0500 100.8000 101.0500 100.9167 6.8333 7.59%, 2026 2 1500.00 104.2300 104.1621 104.1621 104.1847 6.9366 6.79%, 2029 2 100.00 98.9100 98.7900 98.9100 98.8500 6.9271 7.61%, 2030 1 500.00 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 7.1717 8.83%, 2041 2 900.00 113.9531 113.9531 113.9531 113.9531 7.5700 8.17%, 2044 1 500.00 107.2005 107.2005 107.2005 107.2005 7.5450 8.13%, 2045 2 900.00 107.2036 107.2036 107.2036 107.2036 7.5100 Total 23 11550.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.95%, NBRD 2019* 3 3000.00 101.1869 101.1691 101.1691 101.1765 7.1465 Total 3 3000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.35%, BPCL 2022* 2 1000.00 100.4908 100.4908 100.4908 100.4908 7.3500 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 109.6460 109.6460 109.6460 109.6460 7.4700 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 2 350.00 101.8637 101.7269 101.8637 101.7660 7.5744 7.42%, PFC 2020* 1 500.00 100.1267 100.1267 100.1267 100.1267 7.3700 7.46%, PFC 2020* 2 500.00 100.2289 100.2289 100.2289 100.2289 7.3700 7.40%, PFC 2021* 3 1250.00 99.7034 99.7034 99.7034 99.7034 7.4601 7.47%, PFC 2021* 2 500.00 99.9950 99.9589 99.9950 99.9770 7.4550 7.18%, PFC 2027* 1 150.00 97.3337 97.3337 97.3337 97.3337 7.7100 7.60%, PFC 2027* 1 100.00 100.1801 100.1801 100.1801 100.1801 7.5657 8.20%, PGC 2022* 3 1350.00 102.9955 102.9955 102.9955 102.9955 7.4000 7.89%, PGC 2027* 1 100.00 101.8826 101.8826 101.8826 101.8826 7.6000 8.40%, PGC 2028* 1 300.00 104.6770 104.6770 104.6770 104.6770 7.7500 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 1000.00 100.5914 100.5914 100.5914 100.5914 6.7905 7.13%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 7.3200 7.24%, RECL 2021* 2 400.00 99.3315 99.3315 99.3315 99.3315 7.4000 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 103.8207 103.8207 103.8207 103.8207 7.4300 Total 25 8500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.25%, KRN 2019* 1 250.00 102.6116 102.6116 102.6116 102.6116 7.0000 8.25%, RAJ 2019* 1 507.37 102.6116 102.6116 102.6116 102.6116 7.0000 8.21%, RAJ 2022* 2 750.00 102.9211 102.9211 102.9211 102.9211 7.4800 7.77%, TN 2029* 1 200.00 100.5555 100.5555 100.5555 100.5555 7.6950 7.77%, TN 2031* 1 200.00 100.6117 100.6117 100.6117 100.6117 7.6950 8.71%, UP 2028* 1 100.00 107.2800 107.2800 107.2800 107.2800 7.7052 8.52%, WB 2018* 1 250.00 101.6346 101.6346 101.6346 101.6346 6.8500 Total 8 2257.37 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 