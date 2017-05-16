May 16 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,900.0 53,207.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 109 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,750.0 29,557.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 52 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,150.0 23,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 57 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 7,300.00 6.73 8.20%, 2025 2,250.00 7.27 6.35%, 2020 2,000.00 6.65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.42%, PFC 2020 3,600.00 7.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.46%, PFC 2020 1,750.00 7.38 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020 500.00 7.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 1 250.00 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 98.9107 7.8042 Total 1 250.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.14%, BOB* 1 150.00 100.5239 100.5239 100.5239 100.5239 8.9800 Total 1 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.48%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 99.6495 99.6495 99.6495 99.6495 7.6162 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 500.00 102.8044 102.8044 102.8044 102.8044 7.6150 7.51%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.0856 100.0856 100.0856 100.0856 7.4500 7.54%, LICH 2020* 1 100.00 99.4539 99.4539 99.4539 99.4539 7.7000 7.78%, LICH 2020* 1 250.00 100.2139 100.2139 100.2139 100.2139 7.7000 Total 5 1600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 2 2000.00 99.2784 99.2784 99.2784 99.2784 6.6500 7.80%, 2020 2 7300.00 102.8253 102.8253 102.8253 102.8253 6.7300 7.80%, 2021 1 100.00 103.2800 103.2800 103.2800 103.2800 6.8242 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 104.8272 104.8272 104.8272 104.8272 7.0000 7.72%, 2025 3 1300.00 103.5300 103.4800 103.4800 103.5038 7.1383 8.20%, 2025 3 2250.00 105.7250 105.7200 105.7200 105.7228 7.2714 6.79%, 2027 1 250.00 100.9450 100.9450 100.9450 100.9450 6.6589 6.79%, 2029 2 750.00 99.3900 99.2075 99.3900 99.2683 6.8766 7.95%, 2032 3 750.00 104.0342 104.0342 104.0342 104.0342 7.5000 Total 18 14950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.73%, IRFC 2020* 1 50.00 98.9608 98.9608 98.9608 98.9608 7.1600 7.42%, PFC 2020* 4 3600.00 100.0985 100.0955 100.0985 100.0975 7.3800 7.46%, PFC 2020* 2 1750.00 100.2029 100.2029 100.2029 100.2029 7.3800 7.13%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 7.3258 7.42%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 100.3075 100.3075 100.3075 100.3075 7.3000 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 103.8716 103.8716 103.8716 103.8716 7.2700 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 102.2503 102.2503 102.2503 102.2503 7.7200 7.95%, RECL 2027* 2 500.00 101.9408 101.9408 101.9408 101.9408 7.6500 Total 13 7150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.80%, KER 2027* 1 500.00 101.1442 101.1442 101.1442 101.1442 7.6300 8.67%, KRN 2026* 1 100.00 106.2137 106.2137 106.2137 106.2137 7.6800 8.45%, UP 2029* 1 200.00 105.7429 105.7429 105.7429 105.7429 7.7000 Total 3 800.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com