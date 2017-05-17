May 17 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,429.7 76,637.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 170 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,916.2 45,473.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 84 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,513.5 31,163.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 4,000.00 6.67 8.20%, 2025 3,450.00 7.27 8.60%, 2028 1,600.00 7.39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.55%, RJIC 2018 2,500.00 7.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.46%, PFC 2020 750.00 7.40 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023 700.00 9.21 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 9.50%, INDB* 1 50.00 100.8665 100.8665 100.8665 100.8665 9.2500 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, DHFL 2019* 1 100.00 100.7463 100.7463 100.7463 100.7463 8.6400 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 6 700.00 100.0779 100.0779 100.0779 100.0779 9.2099 8.39%, HDFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.2414 101.2414 101.2414 101.2414 7.6200 8.30%, LICH 2021* 1 250.00 101.7299 101.7299 101.7299 101.7299 7.7800 8.37%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 102.3090 102.3090 102.3090 102.3090 7.8700 8.55%, RJIC 2018* 3 2500.00 101.4561 101.4561 101.4561 101.4561 7.2000 9.48%, TPOW 2019* 1 250.00 103.5294 103.5294 103.5294 103.5294 7.8300 Total 14 3900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 3.50 144.5300 144.5300 144.5300 144.5300 0.0000 Total 1 3.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 4 4000.00 99.2379 99.2379 99.2379 99.2379 6.6675 8.35%, 2022 1 500.00 105.6876 105.6876 105.6876 105.6876 6.9800 8.20%, 2025 5 3450.00 105.7600 105.7400 105.7600 105.7542 7.2660 6.97%, 2026 2 1500.00 100.8850 100.8700 100.8850 100.8750 6.8393 8.60%, 2028 4 1600.00 109.0500 109.0000 109.0000 109.0369 7.3877 7.61%, 2030 2 200.00 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 7.2136 7.95%, 2032 3 1250.00 103.9200 103.9000 103.9000 103.9080 7.5136 8.28%, 2032 1 500.00 106.7295 106.7295 106.7295 106.7295 7.5150 Total 22 13000.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 2 500.00 105.3483 105.3483 105.3483 105.3483 7.6150 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 350.00 109.6094 109.5729 109.6094 109.5833 7.4821 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 102.4315 102.4315 102.4315 102.4315 7.4100 7.46%, PFC 2020* 2 750.00 100.1490 100.1490 100.1490 100.1490 7.4000 7.27%, PFC 2021* 2 360.00 99.1095 99.1095 99.1095 99.1095 7.4850 7.50%, PFC 2021* 1 650.00 99.9674 99.9674 99.9674 99.9674 7.4900 7.55%, PGC 2031* 1 100.00 98.3064 98.3064 98.3064 98.3064 7.7375 7.13%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 99.4348 7.3200 8.80%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 104.1178 104.1178 104.1178 104.1178 7.3700 Total 11 3060.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.80%, CHTIS27* 1 250.00 101.1052 101.1052 101.1052 101.1052 7.6350 7.75%, KRN 2027* 1 500.00 101.0735 101.0735 101.0735 101.0735 7.5900 8.53%, MAH 2020* 2 600.00 103.5695 103.5695 103.5695 103.5695 7.1000 8.25%, TN 2020* 2 500.00 102.7387 102.7387 102.7387 102.7387 7.1000 7.62%, TN 2027* 1 250.00 100.3980 100.3980 100.3980 100.3980 7.5600 8.68%, UP 2022* 1 250.00 104.7153 104.7153 104.7153 104.7153 7.4900 8.48%, UP 2024* 1 100.00 104.0832 104.0832 104.0832 104.0832 7.7000 Total 9 2450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 16, 2017* 1 466.18 96.9075 96.9075 96.9075 96.9075 6.4000 Total 1 466.18 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com