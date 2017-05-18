May 18 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,723.0 93,360.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 241 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,085.5 56,559.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 133 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,637.5 36,801.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.50%, 2034 2,500.00 7.48 7.95%, 2032 1,500.00 7.51 8.60%, 2028 1,350.00 7.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.74%, LICH 2020 1,250.00 7.69 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.50%, BOB 1,000.00 8.95 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.65%, NBRD 2019 750.00 7.44 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.50%, BOB* 1 1000.00 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 8.9500 Total 1 1000.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 7.5000 7.96%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 100.6421 100.6421 100.6421 100.6421 7.6700 7.74%, LICH 2020* 2 1250.00 100.1413 100.1216 100.1216 100.1334 7.6855 7.80%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.9708 99.9708 99.9708 99.9708 7.8000 8.40%, LT 2020* 2 500.00 103.1743 103.1543 103.1743 103.1643 7.2738 7.7576%TCHF 2018* 1 400.00 100.1438 100.1438 100.1438 100.1438 7.5000 Total 8 2700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019C (RESET) 1 10.00 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 0.0000 CFIL 2019D (RESET) 1 10.00 112.2300 112.2300 112.2300 112.2300 0.0000 CFIL 2019E (RESET) 1 10.00 113.8200 113.8200 113.8200 113.8200 0.0000 CITF 2018 (RESET) 3 7.50 149.2700 149.2700 149.2700 149.2700 0.0000 Total 6 37.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 35.47 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 6.6406 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 6.6882 6.97%, 2026 1 1000.00 100.8750 100.8750 100.8750 100.8750 6.8392 8.33%, 2026 2 1000.00 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 7.2807 8.60%, 2028 4 1350.00 109.1500 109.1360 109.1500 109.1412 7.3743 6.79%, 2029 3 1300.00 99.5100 99.4225 99.4225 99.4273 6.8575 7.95%, 2032 2 1500.00 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 7.5068 7.50%, 2034 4 2500.00 100.2000 100.1500 100.1900 100.1680 7.4807 8.30%, 2040 1 150.00 107.5545 107.5545 107.5545 107.5545 7.6000 8.30%, 2042 1 150.00 107.8338 107.8338 107.8338 107.8338 7.6000 Total 20 9235.47 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.65%, NBRD 2019* 1 750.00 100.3654 100.3654 100.3654 100.3654 7.4406 7.98%, SIDB 2019A* 1 250.00 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 7.1700 Total 2 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.50%, NPC 2019* 2 100.00 103.4288 103.4288 103.4288 103.4288 7.0323 8.96%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 103.2501 103.2501 103.2501 103.2501 7.4100 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 400.00 102.1017 102.1017 102.1017 102.1017 7.2700 8.32%, PGC 2025* 1 300.00 103.4727 103.4727 103.4727 103.4727 7.7350 Total 5 900.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2022* 1 250.00 102.9164 102.9164 102.9164 102.9164 7.4800 8.21%, RAJ 2023* 1 250.00 102.8997 102.8997 102.8997 102.8997 7.5850 8.27%, TEL 2028* 5 200.00 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 7.9312 8.07%, TEL 2029* 5 200.00 102.8247 102.8247 102.8247 102.8247 7.9038 8.04%, TEL 2030* 5 200.00 102.7257 102.7257 102.7257 102.7257 7.8795 8.08%, TEL 2031* 5 200.00 103.1844 103.1844 103.1844 103.1844 7.8584 7.95%, TEL 2032* 5 200.00 102.1726 102.1726 102.1726 102.1726 7.8420 7.64%, UP 2027* 1 50.00 100.4073 100.4073 100.4073 100.4073 7.5785 Total 28 1550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 1 300.00 94.9645 94.9645 94.9645 94.9645 6.4300 Total 1 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 