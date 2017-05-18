UPDATE 1-India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition for LNG deals
* India seeks to revive ailing power plants with Qatar investment
May 18 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,723.0 93,360.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 241 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,085.5 56,559.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 133 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,637.5 36,801.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.50%, 2034 2,500.00 7.48 7.95%, 2032 1,500.00 7.51 8.60%, 2028 1,350.00 7.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.74%, LICH 2020 1,250.00 7.69 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.50%, BOB 1,000.00 8.95 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.65%, NBRD 2019 750.00 7.44 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.50%, BOB* 1 1000.00 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 8.9500 Total 1 1000.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 7.5000 7.96%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 100.6421 100.6421 100.6421 100.6421 7.6700 7.74%, LICH 2020* 2 1250.00 100.1413 100.1216 100.1216 100.1334 7.6855 7.80%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.9708 99.9708 99.9708 99.9708 7.8000 8.40%, LT 2020* 2 500.00 103.1743 103.1543 103.1743 103.1643 7.2738 7.7576%TCHF 2018* 1 400.00 100.1438 100.1438 100.1438 100.1438 7.5000 Total 8 2700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019C (RESET) 1 10.00 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 113.9700 0.0000 CFIL 2019D (RESET) 1 10.00 112.2300 112.2300 112.2300 112.2300 0.0000 CFIL 2019E (RESET) 1 10.00 113.8200 113.8200 113.8200 113.8200 0.0000 CITF 2018 (RESET) 3 7.50 149.2700 149.2700 149.2700 149.2700 0.0000 Total 6 37.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 35.47 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 6.6406 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 6.6882 6.97%, 2026 1 1000.00 100.8750 100.8750 100.8750 100.8750 6.8392 8.33%, 2026 2 1000.00 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 106.9000 7.2807 8.60%, 2028 4 1350.00 109.1500 109.1360 109.1500 109.1412 7.3743 6.79%, 2029 3 1300.00 99.5100 99.4225 99.4225 99.4273 6.8575 7.95%, 2032 2 1500.00 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 7.5068 7.50%, 2034 4 2500.00 100.2000 100.1500 100.1900 100.1680 7.4807 8.30%, 2040 1 150.00 107.5545 107.5545 107.5545 107.5545 7.6000 8.30%, 2042 1 150.00 107.8338 107.8338 107.8338 107.8338 7.6000 Total 20 9235.47 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.65%, NBRD 2019* 1 750.00 100.3654 100.3654 100.3654 100.3654 7.4406 7.98%, SIDB 2019A* 1 250.00 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 7.1700 Total 2 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.50%, NPC 2019* 2 100.00 103.4288 103.4288 103.4288 103.4288 7.0323 8.96%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 103.2501 103.2501 103.2501 103.2501 7.4100 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 1 400.00 102.1017 102.1017 102.1017 102.1017 7.2700 8.32%, PGC 2025* 1 300.00 103.4727 103.4727 103.4727 103.4727 7.7350 Total 5 900.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2022* 1 250.00 102.9164 102.9164 102.9164 102.9164 7.4800 8.21%, RAJ 2023* 1 250.00 102.8997 102.8997 102.8997 102.8997 7.5850 8.27%, TEL 2028* 5 200.00 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 7.9312 8.07%, TEL 2029* 5 200.00 102.8247 102.8247 102.8247 102.8247 7.9038 8.04%, TEL 2030* 5 200.00 102.7257 102.7257 102.7257 102.7257 7.8795 8.08%, TEL 2031* 5 200.00 103.1844 103.1844 103.1844 103.1844 7.8584 7.95%, TEL 2032* 5 200.00 102.1726 102.1726 102.1726 102.1726 7.8420 7.64%, UP 2027* 1 50.00 100.4073 100.4073 100.4073 100.4073 7.5785 Total 28 1550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 1 300.00 94.9645 94.9645 94.9645 94.9645 6.4300 Total 1 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.