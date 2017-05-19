May 19 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,820.0 109,180.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 282 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,150.0 66,709.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 153 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,670.0 42,471.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 129 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.3%, 2042 2,250.00 7.58 7.35%, 2024 1,750.00 7.12 6.79%, 2029 1,500.00 6.86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.5072% LICH 2018 1,250.00 7.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2018 1,000.00 7.52 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.7%, PGC 2018 1,000.00 7.05 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.60%, AXBK 2023* 2 470.00 98.7385 98.7385 98.7385 98.7385 7.8400 Total 2 470.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.85%, HDBK* 2 500.00 100.6347 100.6151 100.6347 100.6249 8.6825 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.7491 100.7491 100.7491 100.7491 7.0175 8.15%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.6958 100.6958 100.6958 100.6958 7.4725 8.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 1000.00 100.8834 100.8834 100.8834 100.8834 7.5200 7.5072%LICH 2018* 3 1250.00 100.0154 100.0141 100.0141 100.0144 7.5000 8.69%, TCHF 2018* 1 100.00 100.7086 100.7086 100.7086 100.7086 7.5800 Total 7 2500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 50.00 101.0823 101.0823 101.0823 101.0823 6.5400 7.16%, 2023 1 750.00 100.5700 100.5700 100.5700 100.5700 7.0415 7.35%, 2024 3 1750.00 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 7.1206 6.79%, 2027 1 150.00 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 6.6994 6.79%, 2029 3 1500.00 99.4500 99.3200 99.3200 99.3700 6.8645 8.24%, 2033 2 450.00 107.0000 106.9000 107.0000 106.9556 7.4971 8.30%, 2042 3 2250.00 108.3000 107.9528 108.3000 108.1071 7.5771 8.17%, 2044 2 1000.00 107.2500 107.2500 107.2500 107.2500 7.5410 6.62%, 2051 2 500.00 89.6200 89.6000 89.6200 89.6100 7.4624 Total 18 8400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.05%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.1036 99.1036 99.1036 99.1036 7.3915 7.46%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 7.4561 7.60%, PFC 2027* 1 100.00 100.5092 100.5092 100.5092 100.5092 7.5175 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 1000.00 101.7164 101.7164 101.7164 101.7164 7.0500 7.20%, PGC 2021* 2 500.00 99.3178 99.3178 99.3178 99.3178 7.3600 8.13%, PGC 2021* 1 250.00 102.5067 102.5067 102.5067 102.5067 7.3600 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 104.0888 104.0888 104.0888 104.0888 7.7500 8.87%, RECL 2020* 2 150.00 103.7877 103.7759 103.7759 103.7798 7.3000 Total 10 2200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.19%, RAJ 2026* 1 250.00 103.1166 103.1166 103.1166 103.1166 7.7050 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2018* 1 1500.00 95.2443 95.2443 95.2443 95.2443 6.4400 Total 1 1500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com