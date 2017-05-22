May 22 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,055.4 19,055.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 61 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,882.4 11,882.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,173.0 7,173.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2029 3,500.00 6.85 6.57%, 2033 1,250.00 7.23 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018 1,382.40 6.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.50%, HDFC 2018 1,000.00 7.49 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.26%, HDFC 2019 1,000.00 7.65 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.74%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 7.68 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, DHFL 2019* 2 300.00 100.7844 100.7844 100.7844 100.7844 8.6200 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 1 50.00 100.0913 100.0913 100.0913 100.0913 9.2074 7.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 1000.00 99.9487 99.9487 99.9487 99.9487 7.4900 8.57%, HDFC 2018* 2 750.00 101.1707 101.1707 101.1707 101.1707 7.3600 8.26%, HDFC 2019* 1 1000.00 101.1518 101.1518 101.1518 101.1518 7.6500 8.39%, HDFC 2019* 1 300.00 101.2487 101.2487 101.2487 101.2487 7.6113 4.00%, HMP 2022A* 1 50.00 156.0268 156.0268 156.0268 156.0268 8.2500 8.38%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 101.0189 101.0189 101.0189 101.0189 7.5200 7.74%, LICH 2020* 3 1000.00 100.1453 100.1445 100.1445 100.1447 7.6800 8.60%, LICH 2021* 1 200.00 102.6145 102.6145 102.6145 102.6145 7.7597 8.57%, NVCL 2020* 1 50.00 102.0478 102.0478 102.0478 102.0478 7.8322 9.48%, TPOW 2019* 1 50.00 103.5114 103.5114 103.5114 103.5114 7.8300 Total 16 5250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFIL 2019D (RESET) 1 10.00 112.3300 112.3300 112.3300 112.3300 0.0000 CITF 2018 (RESET) 3 10.50 149.3900 149.3900 149.3900 149.3900 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 2.50 144.6600 144.6600 144.6600 144.6600 0.0000 Total 5 23.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.35%, 2024 2 500.00 101.5400 101.5300 101.5300 101.5350 7.0691 7.72%, 2025 1 250.00 103.6900 103.6900 103.6900 103.6900 7.1075 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 7.2282 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 107.3000 107.3000 107.3000 107.3000 7.2219 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 107.4000 107.4000 107.4000 107.4000 7.2475 8.60%, 2028 1 100.00 109.3100 109.3100 109.3100 109.3100 7.3523 6.79%, 2029 5 3500.00 99.5100 99.4600 99.4600 99.4761 6.8518 8.97%, 2030 2 500.00 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 112.9000 7.4408 6.57%, 2033 4 1250.00 93.8700 93.3400 93.8700 93.6480 7.2345 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 107.2212 107.2212 107.2212 107.2212 7.4700 8.33%, 2036 1 100.00 108.2305 108.2305 108.2305 108.2305 7.5100 8.30%, 2040 1 550.00 107.6700 107.6700 107.6700 107.6700 7.5899 Total 21 8750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 250.00 104.1804 104.1804 104.1804 104.1804 7.6100 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.05%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 99.1298 99.1298 99.1298 99.1298 7.3815 8.13%, PGC 2021* 1 500.00 102.5045 102.5045 102.5045 102.5045 7.3600 7.89%, PGC 2027* 2 150.00 101.8757 101.8757 101.8757 101.8757 7.6000 8.80%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 104.1378 104.1378 104.1378 104.1378 7.3600 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 100.00 105.4273 105.4273 105.4273 105.4273 7.6300 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 103.1918 103.1918 103.1918 103.1918 7.7050 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 50.00 101.9346 101.9346 101.9346 101.9346 7.6501 Total 8 1650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.21%, HARY 2026* 1 200.00 103.3113 103.3113 103.3113 103.3113 7.6850 8.29%, MAH 2025* 1 250.00 103.8460 103.8460 103.8460 103.8460 7.6500 8.36%, MAH 2026* 3 650.00 104.4894 104.4894 104.4894 104.4894 7.6400 8.42%, UP 2027* 1 100.00 104.8914 104.8914 104.8914 104.8914 7.7000 8.77%, UP 2031* 1 50.00 108.9891 108.9891 108.9891 108.9891 7.7000 Total 7 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 312-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2018* 2 1382.40 95.0354 95.0281 95.0354 95.0329 6.4235 Total 2 1382.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 17, 2017* 1 500.00 98.5545 98.5545 98.5545 98.5545 6.2250 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com