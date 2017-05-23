May 23 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,150.0 45,205.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 128 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,400.0 27,282.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 68 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,750.0 17,923.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.79%, 2029 4,250.00 6.83 7.80%, 2021 1,900.00 6.78 8.12%, 2020 1,900.00 6.75 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.11%, RECL 2025 2,950.00 7.67 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.88%, RECL 2018 2,000.00 7.10 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 1,500.00 7.72 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.95%, HDBK 2026* 2 300.00 101.1003 101.0803 101.0803 101.0903 7.7666 8.52%, IDFB 2025* 1 500.00 103.2972 103.2972 103.2972 103.2972 7.9200 Total 3 800.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, DHFL 2023* 2 100.00 100.1265 100.1265 100.1265 100.1265 9.1999 7.70%, TPOW 2019* 1 500.00 100.0946 100.0946 100.0946 100.0946 6.8000 Total 3 600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 3 1900.00 104.2394 104.2394 104.2394 104.2394 6.7525 7.80%, 2021 3 1900.00 103.4328 103.4328 103.4328 103.4328 6.7750 6.84%, 2022 1 250.00 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 6.8035 8.15%, 2022A 1 150.00 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 6.9333 6.30%, 2023 1 300.00 97.1300 97.1300 97.1300 97.1300 6.9004 8.20%, 2025 2 550.00 106.4100 106.3800 106.4100 106.4073 7.1631 6.97%, 2026 1 250.00 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 101.3700 6.7668 7.59%, 2026 1 500.00 104.3200 104.3200 104.3200 104.3200 6.9150 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 106.4500 106.4500 106.4500 106.4500 7.2009 6.79%, 2027 2 1500.00 101.1050 101.0725 101.0725 101.0942 6.6379 8.60%, 2028 1 150.00 109.5900 109.5900 109.5900 109.5900 7.3168 6.79%, 2029 9 4250.00 99.7300 99.6500 99.6900 99.6871 6.8265 7.61%, 2030 1 1000.00 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 7.0456 8.97%, 2030 1 250.00 113.2000 113.2000 113.2000 113.2000 7.4080 8.33%, 2032 3 750.00 107.8590 107.8590 107.8590 107.8590 7.4590 7.40%, 2035 2 1000.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 7.3783 Total 33 14950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.81%, EXIM 2018* 1 150.00 100.8845 100.8845 100.8845 100.8845 7.0991 7.62%, EXIM 2026* 1 500.00 100.0442 100.0442 100.0442 100.0442 7.6000 Total 2 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IRFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.9645 99.9645 99.9645 99.9645 7.0600 7.83%, IRFC 2027* 1 150.00 101.9253 101.9253 101.9253 101.9253 7.5501 7.46%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.2498 100.2498 100.2498 100.2498 7.3600 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 1500.00 105.0932 105.0932 105.0932 105.0932 7.7223 7.75%, PFC 2027* 1 250.00 101.7409 101.7409 101.7409 101.7409 7.6300 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 105.1626 105.1626 105.1626 105.1626 7.6050 7.89%, PGC 2027* 1 100.00 102.0801 102.0801 102.0801 102.0801 7.5700 6.88%, RECL 2018* 3 2000.00 99.7683 99.7565 99.7565 99.7595 7.0975 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 750.00 103.2927 103.2893 103.2927 103.2904 7.2400 7.13%, RECL 2020* 2 250.00 99.4923 99.4637 99.4637 99.4809 7.3075 8.11%, RECL 2025* 6 2950.00 102.5535 102.5329 102.5529 102.5472 7.6710 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 100.00 102.2080 102.2080 102.2080 102.2080 7.6100 Total 22 8700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.25%, GUJ 2024* 1 100.00 103.5388 103.5388 103.5388 103.5388 7.6250 8.31%, KER 2025A* 1 100.00 104.0898 104.0898 104.0898 104.0898 7.6300 7.59%, KRN 2027B* 1 150.00 100.4661 100.4661 100.4661 100.4661 7.5200 7.78%, WB 2027* 1 100.00 101.0704 101.0704 101.0704 101.0704 7.6200 Total 4 450.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 