* Supply up 3.6 pct from March, bucking falling trend

* Stronger Oseberg, Ekofisk contributions drive increase

* Forties programme plagued by delays in first quarter

* For a table of output, see (Adds details, quote)

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, March 12 Crude oil output from the North Sea, home of the global Brent benchmark, is set to buck a recent downward trend and increase in April, mainly due to higher loadings from the Oseberg and Ekofisk streams.

Supply will average 2.26 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, compared with initial estimates of 2.18 million bpd in March, data compiled by Reuters from provisional loading programmes showed.

Higher contributions from the Oseberg and Ekofisk streams, together with increases in DUC and Statfjord, are behind the increase in April.

North Sea Forties crude differentials BFO-FOT, the premium paid for Forties above the dated Brent benchmark, jumped to highs not seen since September 2011 last week, driven by strong demand from Asia together with delays to the shipping schedule.

Citigroup analysts said that while loadings show a bounce in North Sea supplies in April, data for Russia, Angola, Nigeria and North Sea last month showed a steep drop, prompting the bank to lift its oil price forecasts for the remainder of the year.

Taking a range of 12 North Sea grades including Asgard, Alvheim and Grane, the rise in April loadings marks a reversal of the downward trend seen so far in 2012.

Reuters calculations based on the preliminary programmes shows that April's loadings of 2.26 million bpd were a touch above the year-to-date average of 2.25 million bpd. Reuters started tracking the twelve streams in December last year as North Sea production declines steadily.

DELAYS, DEFERRALS PLAGUE FORTIES PROGRAMME

North Sea loading programmes have been subject to widespread revisions during the first quarter of the year, with output glitches blamed for the delays.

Traders said some 11 Forties cargoes have been deferred in March, with at least two deferred into April.

The April figures compiled by Reuters reflect initial loading programmes provided by trade sources, and do not include cargoes initially due to load in the previous month.

Forties output is due to drop by 5.3 percent to 440,000 bpd from March, which is important because it typically sets the value of dated Brent, used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical cargoes, and is part of the Brent futures underlying market.

The delays, together with strong Asian demand, pushed Forties differentials BFO-FOT to five month highs last week of $1.95 a barrel above dated Brent, although renewed worries about weakening profit margins affecting European refiners have tempered the gains.

"The crude market remains extremely strong. This is all the more impressive as we are trading the trough of global refinery throughput, and refining margins are dismal in Europe," the Citigroup analysts said in their note.

Output of the four crudes that make up the Brent benchmark is also set to rise in April. Combined loadings of Brent BRT-, Forties FOT-E, Oseberg OSE-E and Ekofisk EKO-E crudes are set to average 1.01 million bpd, up from March's 991,000 bpd, the programmes show.

Based on a sample of nine crudes, the April total is up around 4 percent from March, and up more than 12 percent from an exceptionally weak loading programme in the same month last year. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)