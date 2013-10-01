A dealer reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

MUMBAI Commodities market operator National Spot Exchange Ltd's (NSEL) bank accounts have been frozen by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing, NSEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

NSEL, which is owned by Financial Technologies (India) LtdFITE.NS, suspended trading in August in most of its forward contracts.

The Mumbai police were not immediately available to comment.

