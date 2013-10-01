Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI Commodities market operator National Spot Exchange Ltd's (NSEL) bank accounts have been frozen by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing, NSEL said in a statement on Tuesday.
NSEL, which is owned by Financial Technologies (India) LtdFITE.NS, suspended trading in August in most of its forward contracts.
The Mumbai police were not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.