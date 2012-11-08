Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
CAIRO Nov 8 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private sector bank by market capitalisation, reported on Thursday a 10 percent rise in third quarter net income for 2012 to 389.5 million Egyptian pounds ($63.7 million).
Qatar National Bank is in talks to buy a controlling stake in NSGB that is now held by France's Societe Generale. ($1 = 6.1130 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.