CAIRO Aug 1 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation, reported on Wednesday a 17 percent gain in second quarter net income for 2012 to 435.6 million Egyptian pounds ($71.71 million)

Net income for the same period of 2011 was 369.2 million pounds, the statement from the bank said. ($1 = 6.0748 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Dina Zayed)