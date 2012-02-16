BRIEF-Zhongzhu Medical Holdings to transfer unit's stake for 50.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
CAIRO Feb 16 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation, reported that net income rose 11.3 percent in 2011, the stock exchange said on Thursday.
Net income rose to 1.49 billion Egyptian pounds ($246.9 million) from 1.34 billion one year earlier, it said.
($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's central bank is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.