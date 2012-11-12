(Adds background, share price)

CAIRO Nov 12 Trade in National Societe Generale Bank was suspended on Monday until the bank responds to a report that due diligence on an offer to purchase a controlling stake has been completed, Egypt's stock exchange said.

Qatar National Bank has been in talks to buy a controlling stake in NSGB from French bank Societe Generale .

Zawya news service, quoting a person close to the deal, reported on Monday that QNB had completed due diligence and a deal was expected to be completed next week.

QNB officials were not available for comment.

NSGB shares were up 3.4 percent before the suspension.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr and Dinesh Nair; Editing by Dan Lalor)