BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 NSK :
* Says it to buy back up to 16 million treasury shares (3 percent stake), for up to 15 billion yen
* Says repurchase period from May 17 to Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o1RyRe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer