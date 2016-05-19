BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 NSK Ltd :
* Says it completed repurchase of 14.5 million shares for 15 billion yen on May 19
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018