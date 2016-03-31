March 31 Northern Trust Corp said it
appointed Joseph Gillingwater as head of fixed income securities
lending trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region
and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
Gillingwater would be responsible for all aspects of fixed
income trading strategy and will report to John Irwin, head of
international trading in EMEA and APAC regions.
Gillingwater was previously a senior portfolio manager at
State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of
State Street Corp, where he was responsible for the
management of securities lending investments.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)