March 31 Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Joseph Gillingwater as head of fixed income securities lending trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Gillingwater would be responsible for all aspects of fixed income trading strategy and will report to John Irwin, head of international trading in EMEA and APAC regions.

Gillingwater was previously a senior portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, where he was responsible for the management of securities lending investments. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)