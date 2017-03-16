Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
March 16 Northern Trust Corp named Katharine Morris head of sales at its global fund services business in the UK.
Morris will be based in London and report to Douglas Gee, head of sales at the wealth management firm's asset servicing business in EMEA.
Prior to her new role, Morris was head of UK sales for HSBC Securities Servicing.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)
