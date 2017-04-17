BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.
Prior to joining Northern Trust, Ashcroft worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 12 years.
Ashcroft has advised on more than 200 mid-market deals, including the sale of private companies based in the United States and Europe, Northern Trust said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results