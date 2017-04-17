April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Ashcroft worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 12 years.

Ashcroft has advised on more than 200 mid-market deals, including the sale of private companies based in the United States and Europe, Northern Trust said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)