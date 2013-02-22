MUMBAI Feb 22 NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds, according to a termsheet seen by Reuters.

The firm has invited arrangers to submit bids on Monday and has scheduled the pay-in date for the issuance on March 2.

NTPC will use part of the proceeds to finance capacity addition, coal mining projects, and refinance debt, according to the termsheet.

The issue is rated "AAA" by Crisil, ICRA and Care. ($1 = 54.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)