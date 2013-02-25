India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Feb 25 NTPC, India's largest power producer, will raise 3 billion Indian rupees ($55.35 million) issuing 10-year bonds at 8.73 percent, according to two sources.
Barclays, Darashaw, HDFC Life, IDFC, SBI Life and Yes Bank are the investors in the deal, the sources said.
The pay-in date for the issuance is March 2.
NTPC will use part of the proceeds to finance capacity addition, coal mining projects, and refinance debt.
The issue is rated "AAA" by Crisil, ICRA and Care. ($1 = 54.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India