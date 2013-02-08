NEW DELHI Feb 8 NTPC Ltd, India's largest power producer, sees its coal import needs at 10 percent of its annual fuel requirement, but wants to trim its overseas buys, its chairman said on Friday.

The state utility has contracted to import 16.4 million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, a third more than the previous year.

"Ten percent of all our requirement is now being imported, but we would like to reduce it. It increases the costs. It doesn't help the country," Arup Roy Choudhury told Reuters on the sidelines of the fifth India Energy Congress conference in New Delhi. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)