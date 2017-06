NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's NTPC aims to import 16 million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, a third more than in the last fiscal year, to fuel its plants, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The country's largest power producer has already placed orders for 9 million tonnes of coal, Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury told reporters. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)