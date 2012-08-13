HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - State-run NTPC is planning to raise USD1bn through an overseas bond offering, a company official said.

There has so far been only one corporate bond issuer from India in USD. In early February Reliance had sold the 5.4% 2022s at 345bp over treasuries and tapped the same bonds later in the month at 325bp over. The outstanding on the bonds is USD1.5bn. Other issuers from India have been banks.

NTPC, India's biggest power generating company, is also upgrading its MTN programme to USD2bn from USD1bn, of which they have already drawn down USD800m.

The producer of 27% of India's power requirements had raised USD500m through a 10-year Reg S offering in July 2011.

That deal had met with an overwhelming response from investors with the book garnering orders of USD2.7bn. It priced the deal at a coupon of 5.625% for a yield of 5.71%, the tight end of the final guidance of 255bp-260bp.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the bookrunners on the offering.