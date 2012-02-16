NEW DELHI NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) plans to award 160 billion rupees of equipment order by March-end after a ruling by the Supreme Court settled a case with a bidder in favour of the country's top power producer, said Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury.

The process of awarding equipment order for NTPC's nine units of 660 MW each was delayed by more than a year after utility boilers-maker Ansaldo Caldaie moved the Delhi High Court following its disqualification on technical grounds.

The high court upheld Ansaldo's plea that it was wrongly disqualified, against which NTPC moved the Supreme Court.

"Now the Supreme Court has given the order that Ansaldo remains disqualified," Choudhury said.

NTPC plans to award equipment order to two suppliers, for which four equipment makers, including Ansaldo, were in fray.

The utility plans to raise its generation capacity to 66,000 MW by 2017 from 36,000 MW now.

Shares in NTPC, valued at $30 billion, ended 1.02 percent up at 183.95 rupees on Thursday in a Mumbai market .BSESN that closed down 0.27 percent.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)