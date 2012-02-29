NEW DELHI Feb 29 NTPC, India's top power producer, on Wednesday opened the price bids for 160-billion rupees equipment order, a company official said.

Three power equipment makers -- state-run BHEL , a joint venture between BGR Energy Systems and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, and another JV between Larsen and Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- have bid for supplying supercritical boilers.

The process of awarding equipment order for NTPC's nine units of 660 MW each was delayed by more than a year after utility boiler maker Ansaldo Caldaie challenged its disqualification on technical ground in the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court stayed opening of price bids and later ruled in favour of Ansaldo. After India's top court overturned the High Court's order last month, NTPC resumed the process.

The actual award may take a few days, but the name of the lowest bidders may be known later in the day, the official said.

Shares in BGR Energy Systems were higher on expectations of winning a part of the 160 billion rupees order, dealers said. At 1:29 p.m, the stock was up 8.04 percent at 363.80 rupees.

Larsen & Toubro was down 2.18 percent, while BHEL was up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)