NEW DELHI Feb 16 NTPC Ltd plans
to award 160 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) of equipment order
by March-end after a ruling by India's top court settled a case
with a bidder in favour of the country's top power producer,
said Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury.
The process of awarding equipment order for NTPC's nine
units of 660 MW each was delayed by more than a year after
utility boilers-maker Ansaldo Caldaie moved the Delhi High Court
following its disqualification on technical grounds.
The high court upheld Ansaldo's plea that it was wrongly
disqualified, against which NTPC moved the Supreme Court.
"Now the Supreme Court has given the order that Ansaldo
remains disqualified," Choudhury said.
NTPC plans to award equipment order to two suppliers, for
which four equipment makers, including Ansaldo, were in fray.
The utility plans to raise its generation capacity to 66,000
MW by 2017 from 36,000 MW now.
Shares in NTPC, valued at $30 billion, ended 1.02 percent up
at 183.95 rupees on Thursday in a Mumbai market that
closed down 0.27 percent.
($1 = 49.2900 Indian rupees)
