Reuters Market Eye - Shares in NTPC(NTPC.NS) gain 2.4 percent after slumping 11.4 percent on Tuesday on value buying and as management assuaged investors' concerns in a conference call on Tuesday, dealers say.

Religare Institutional Equities said in a report that as per NTPC management, there is scope of consultation with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and historically draft recommendations have been modified to address genuine concerns of stakeholders.

The company's shares tumbled on Tuesday after the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines.

The brokerage adds management expects guidelines to be less stringent on performance-based incentives and taxation compared to the draft rules. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)