Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's (NTPC.NS) share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.
The government expects to raise $2.25 billion from the offer, the disinvestment secretary has said.
The government will sell a 783.26 million shares or 9.5 percent stake in NTPC through the single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
Ahead of the share sale, NTPC shares closed at 151.80 rupees on Wednesday, down 2.4 percent in a weak Mumbai market.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.