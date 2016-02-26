MUMBAI Feb 26 State-owned Life Insurance
Corporation of India bought a majority of shares in a 5 percent
stake sale worth $730 million by power utility NTPC Ltd
.
Although LIC ended up buying 59 percent - or 243.15 million
of the 412.27 million shares on offer - overall institutional
demand, including that from foreign investors, was strong with
bids worth 2-1/2 times the shares on offer, according to a
Reuters review of exchange filings.
But retail investors ended up buying only 44 percent of the
shares allotted to them.
The sale of NTPC shares was part of India's asset sales
programme, which is crucial to contain the government's budget
deficit. The sale came just days before the government is due to
unveil its fiscal budget for 2016-17 on Monday.
LIC's stake in NTPC has increased to 12.98 percent after the
government stake sale, according to an exchange filing by the
insurer.
The insurer did not immediately reply to an email seeking
comment.
LIC is India's biggest portfolio investor and plays a major
role in government stake sales, and had previously also stepped
in when demand was weak.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Subhranshu Sahu)