Reuters Market Eye - NTPC's (NTPC.NS) weight in MSCI India index would rise from 0.63 percent to 1.79 percent as the company's free float stock increases after its offer for sale, Citigroup said in a note, quoting MSCI.

The government will sell 783.26 million shares, or 9.5 percent stake, in NTPC through a single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

Citigroup also adds that NTPC's weight would increase in FTSE and Nifty indexes as well in March and April/May respectively, which should lead to a lot of passive demand/flows in the stock.

The investment bank expects MSCI to implement changes at its quarterly rebalancing on Feb 28.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)