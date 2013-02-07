Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - NTPC's (NTPC.NS) weight in MSCI India index would rise from 0.63 percent to 1.79 percent as the company's free float stock increases after its offer for sale, Citigroup said in a note, quoting MSCI.
The government will sell 783.26 million shares, or 9.5 percent stake, in NTPC through a single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
Citigroup also adds that NTPC's weight would increase in FTSE and Nifty indexes as well in March and April/May respectively, which should lead to a lot of passive demand/flows in the stock.
The investment bank expects MSCI to implement changes at its quarterly rebalancing on Feb 28.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.