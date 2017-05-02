BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) -
** NTS ASA says its subsidiary Midt-Norsk Havbruk has been awarded four salmon development licenses where its "Aquatraz" concept will be used
** In total Midt-Norsk Havbruk had applied for eight development licenses but four were rejected by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries
** NTS agreed to buy Midt-Norsk Havbruk on April 19
** In the deal it was agreed that NTS should pay 50 million Norwegian crowns ($5.81 million) per awarded development license
** NTS has not decided if it will appeal the rejection of four licenses
** Each licence could contain a maximum of 780 tonnes of biomass (salmon) ($1 = 8.6017 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.