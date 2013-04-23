New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
(Corrects spelling of Boeing executive's name to Sinnett from Sinnette in 2nd paragraph)
WASHINGTON, April 23 A top Boeing Co executive said on Tuesday it was too early to determine whether problems with the lithium ion batteries on its new 787 Dreamliner that led to the plane's grounding in January stemmed from a design error or some manufacturing problem.
Mike Sinnett, Boeing's chief 787 engineer, told an investigative hearing of the National Transportation Safety Board that the batteries had been through thousands of hours of testing before the new airliner began flying, plus additional hours during flight testing.
He said the batteries were part of a layered system that sought to avert a safety problem on board the airplane. He said there was no evidence that the batteries involved in two issues in Japan had been subjected to any abuse. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Grant McCool)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.