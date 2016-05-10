May 10 NTT :

* Says its subsidiary, NTT Data will offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp

* Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all

* Offering period from May 11 to July 7

* Settlement starts on July 14

* NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights)

* NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RsRRsK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)