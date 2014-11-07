BRIEF-Infomark issues 3rd series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
TOKYO Nov 7 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :
* Says raises upper limit of share buyback plan to 350 billion yen ($3.03 billion), from 250 billion yen Further company coverage:
(1 US dollar = 115.3300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd