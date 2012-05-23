BRIEF-Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL
* Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL, leadership changes, and company-wide restructuring
TOKYO May 23 NTT Docomo Inc said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a licence to upgrade its base stations to tap the 700 megahertz spectrum for high-speed mobile services, as it races with smaller rivals to attract smartphone users.
The cost of migration to support a network for 3.9-generation phones could cost as much as 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion), it said.
Japan's Communications Ministry allocated the coveted 900 MHz spectrum in February to smaller rival Softbank Corp , which supplies Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan along with KDDI Corp . ($1 = 79.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: