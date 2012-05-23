TOKYO May 23 NTT Docomo Inc said on Wednesday it plans to apply for a licence to upgrade its base stations to tap the 700 megahertz spectrum for high-speed mobile services, as it races with smaller rivals to attract smartphone users.

The cost of migration to support a network for 3.9-generation phones could cost as much as 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion), it said.

Japan's Communications Ministry allocated the coveted 900 MHz spectrum in February to smaller rival Softbank Corp , which supplies Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan along with KDDI Corp . ($1 = 79.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)