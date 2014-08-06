TOKYO Aug 6 NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's
biggest mobile carrier, said on Wednesday it would launch a
tender offer to repurchase up to 350 billion yen ($3.4 billion)
of its own shares, with parent Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Corp (NTT) having pledged to sell back 300 billion yen
worth.
NTT DoCoMo said in a statement it would seek to buy back as
many as 206,489,675 shares during the tender offer period from
Aug. 7 to Sept. 3 for 1,695 yen per common share. The stock
closed at 1,776.5 yen on Wednesday.
NTT DoCoMo had already announced plans in April to
repurchase as much as 500 billion yen of stock over a one-year
period. It said it decided on the tender offer method after
consultation with parent NTT.
NTT will keep a 59.27 percent stake in DoCoMo after selling
back the shares, DoCoMo said.
($1 = 102.5600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)