TOKYO, July 13 Japan's biggest mobile carrier
NTT Docomo Inc has sold 2.8 million smartphones since
April and expects to achieve its sales target of 13 million
smartphones in the year to next March, its president told
Reuters.
NTT Docomo, which competes with Softbank Corp and
KDDI Corp in the domestic market, has seen a sharp
decline in users as more switch mobile carriers to buy Apple
Inc's iPhone.
"We believe that by offering a varied lineup of smartphones
with high levels of services we will be able to compete with our
rivals," said Kaoru Kato, who took over as Docomo president in
June.
Docomo, which has balked at Apple's condition that if it
sells the iPhone it must make up half of the Japanese company's
phone sales, developed its own voice-activated interface to
rival the U.S. firm's Siri application.
Docomo expects to sell more than a million new generation
Galaxy smartphones made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
this business year in Japan, Kato said.
He also said it has not received any request for additional
funding from India's Tata Teleservices, in which it
owns a 26 percent stake, and said the firm was likely to
generate profit in about the next five to seven years.
