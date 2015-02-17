TOKYO Feb 17 Japan's biggest mobile phone service provider NTT DoCoMo Inc may not profit from subscribers paying its new flat rate until the business year ending March 2017, its chief executive officer told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

DoCoMo also aims to profit in that fiscal year from its new fibre-optic broadband Internet service, Kaoru Kato said.

DoCoMo and rivals KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp started charging around $27 for monthly voice services in mid-2014, in addition to data charges, in response to government criticism of complicated price plans.

The rate bumps up the bills of subscribers who use their phones more for data than voice, but brings down charges for heavy users of both. An unexpectedly large number of the latter switching to the flat rate left DoCoMo booking a 75 billion yen ($630.89 million) decline in June-December revenue.

"We want to make a profit by the next financial year but it (losses) may drag on until FY2016," Kato said, referring to flat-rate subscribers. At the end of January, such subscribers amounted to about 21 percent of DoCoMo's total mobile users.

Kato also said DoCoMo would turn a profit within two years from the fibre-optic broadband service it plans to launch next month, selling subscriptions along with mobile plans.

DoCoMo won regulatory approval to rent fibre-optic bandwidth from parent Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) after rivals said the arrangement could lead to the pair gaining too much control of the wireless telecommunications business.

SoftBank will also rent bandwidth from NTT from next month, as part of a government initiative to promote competition. KDDI already offers broadband through partner companies.

($1 = 118.8800 yen) (Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Christopher Cushing)