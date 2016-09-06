(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The travails of
Japan's NTT DoCoMo add an odd twist to scare stories
about foreign companies investing in India. The Japanese
telecoms operator is struggling to enforce a recent London
arbitration award ordering Tata Sons to pay it $1.2 billion. Of
the big outstanding disputes with foreign firms that hurt the
idea that the country is open for business, the three-way spat
between DoCoMo, one of India's most respected conglomerates, and
local authorities is one of the weirdest.
The Japanese telco tried to build in safeguards in 2009 when
it spent 127.4 billion rupees ($1.9 billion at current exchange
rates) buying nearly 27 percent of Tata Teleservices Ltd. The
companies agreed DoCoMo could sell its shares back later for at
least 50 percent of the original price if the business performed
badly.
In 2014 - shortly before DoCoMo tried to exercise its option
- a new rule came into effect preventing foreign investors from
selling shares in Indian firms at a pre-determined price. That
undercut the deal between the two firms, which have since
lobbied authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India, to let
a payment pass. India has refused and is essentially obstructing
a private agreement between two companies.
To make matters worse, the Indian and Japanese companies
have now fallen out after DoCoMo tried to enforce its
arbitration award against assets in Britain belonging to the
wider Tata group, which include Tata Steel and Tata
Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover. Tata is
opposing DoCoMo as the latter tries to push a separate effort
through to enforce the overseas ruling through the Indian
courts.
The rule change that triggered the DoCoMo spat pre-dates the
election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The same is true for
other big standoffs between foreign firms and Indian authorities
over other things like tax, most notably Vodafone and
Cairn Energy. Although Modi has been successful in
attracting a record level of foreign direct investment, he has
been slow to address old problems and these continue to dominate
headlines. Drawing a line under these legacy fights would help
India do even better.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Tata Sons said on Sept. 5 it had filed an application to
set aside a London court ruling obtained by NTT DoCoMo to seize
its overseas assets to settle a dispute over Tata Teleservices,
a joint venture.
- In June, London's Court of International Arbitration
ordered Tata to pay $1.17 billion to DoCoMo. A month later the
Japanese firm won an order from the London Commercial Court to
enforce the award in Britain, where the Tata group's interests
include Tata Motors and Tata Steel. Tata Sons, the main holding
company for the Tata group of companies, now argues it cannot
pay as it requires approval from India's central bank, which has
been denied.
- In 2009, DoCoMo paid 127.4 billion rupees, or $1.92
billion at current exchange rates, for 26.5 percent of Tata
Teleservices. DoCoMo tried to exit in July 2014 under a
pre-agreed clause allowing it to ask Tata to buy back the stake,
or find another buyer, at half the original price.
- However, a rule change by the Reserve Bank of India in
January 2014 prevents foreign investors from selling stakes in
Indian firms at a pre-determined price or above the fair market
value. Tata applied for special permission to pay DoCoMo but the
RBI rejected the request in 2015.
- Tata Sons says it deposited the full $1.17 billion with
Delhi's high court on July 30, as evidence of its willingness to
pay.
- DoCoMo is also taking legal action in India to try to
enforce the arbitration.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
